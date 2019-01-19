Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/20/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: Geology and Anthropology summer field studies
When: Wednesday,7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Geology and Anthropology Departments of MJC offers a two-week summer field studies exploration of British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest, June 26 to July 10. The destinations include Olympic, North Cascades National Parks and a series of Cascades volcanoes. The class also visits Vancouver Island, Puget Sound and other cultural and archaeological sites. Interested community members should attend an informational meeting in Science Community Center 326 on West Campus. Geology/Anthropology 192 are both 3-unit courses, taught concurrently for a total of six units. The cost is $1,600 plus MJC tuition of $46 per unit. For more information visit http://hayesg.faculty.mjc.edu/GeologyPacificNorthwest.html or contact professor Garry Hayes at hayesg@yosemite.edu or 209-575-6294 or professor Susan Kerr at kerrs@yosemite.edu or 209-575-6107.
What: Healthy Aging Association Volunteers Needed
When: Through Thursday, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Healthy Aging Association is looking for volunteers who would like to co-teach an eight-week course that meets once a week for 2 hours. Coaches are asked to commit to teaching two classes in their first year. If you are interested in learning more about the A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls and attending the upcoming volunteer coaches training call the Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
What: Forum on student conduct and school climate
When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Community Engagement Forum on student conduct and school climate is sponsored by Modesto City Schools (MCS) and open to all community members. The featured speaker is Dr. Jason Okonofua, an expert in social psychology. MCS retained Dr. Okonofua, to study its discipline policies and recommend training. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information contact PIO Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com.
CERES
What: Ceres Library Book Club
When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: Book Club for adults with discussion on “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. It is described as a memoir about surviving a willfully impoverished, eccentric, and severely misguided family. Those interested should check out a copy reserved for the book club. For more information, contact the Ceres Library at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
ESCALON
What: Escalon United Methodist Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy. 120 at Brayton Ave.
Info: The 30th annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser features all-you-can-eat spaghetti and includes salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and your choice of punch or coffee. Take-out dinners are also available. Tickets are $8, $4 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-838-2792.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 28 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
