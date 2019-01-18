Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/19/19)

MODESTO
What: 2019 “Heart of the Valley” Quilts and Textile Arts Show
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: Country Crossroads Quilt Guild of Modesto presents the 2019 “Heart of the Valley” Quilts and Textile Arts Show at Modesto Centre Plaza. Refreshments will be available and door prize drawings held throughout the show. Show runs Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quilt show entry will be $8, free for children under age 12; $5 for students with student ID $5 and individuals from retirement communities are $5. For more information, contact Denise Mullenix at 209-848-5868 or email OakdaleQuilter@gmail.com or visit www.countrycrossroadsquilters.com.
What: Winter Jazz Club Series
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 J. St.
Info: Red Tie Arts presents Nights at the Museum: Winter Jazz Clubs Series with Spanish guitarist Jess Christian Hendricks. His music is similar to the Gypsy Kings, Jesse Cook or Paco do Lucia. Tickets start at $25. For more information contact John at 209-543-4261 or mejohn@live.com or visit www.red-tie.org.
What: Mike Vax Trumpet Workshop/Clinic
When: Tuesday, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College Recital Hall, 435 College Ave.
Info: MJC director of bands Erik Maki presents Mike Vax, international trumpet artist, in a free workshop and clinic. The event is open to the public and is co-sponsored by Modesto Junior College, Gottschalk Music Center, and E Bucio Productions. For more information email Erik Maki at makie@yosemite.cc.ca.us.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Meet newly-elected, re-elected, and other elected officials from area cities and Stanislaus County. Guest speaker Lisa Battista, attorney and community activist, will discuss the last election cycle and suggest changes for the future. A Mexican buffet lunch will be served; cost is $20 at the door. Courtesy table reservations of four or more are available. For more information contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347 or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.
What: Modesto Area Partners in Science lecture
When: Friday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Free lecture, “Agriculture is a Major Source of Nitrogen Oxide Pollution in California,” by Ian C. Faloona, Ph.D., an associate professor and bio-micrometeorologist in the Department of Land, Air, & Water Resources at UC Davis. The presentation focuses on how trace gas emissions in marine and terrestrial boundary layers mix, disperse, and ultimately influence the Earth's climate. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall 132. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or www.mjc.edu/news/hydrogenpoweredfuture.php or the Facebook page.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Library Book Club
When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library Riverbank Branch invites the public to its Library Book Club featuring the book “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark T. Sullivan. The historical fiction novel takes place in 1940s Italy. If joining the book club, attendees can find the book on reserve for book club use, limited quantities available. For more information, contact Victoria Holt at 209-869-7008 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
TURLOCK
What: Toastmasters Open House
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6-8:45 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village Berg Hall, 2125 N Olive Ave.
Info: Toastmasters International, District 33 Division F, invites area residents to its open house to learn about the importance of leadership and communication skills for today’s professional. The open house will showcase more than 24 clubs from around the region. Learn where each club meets and how they fit your schedule. For more information contact Division Director Jackie Alford at 209-417-9650 or email Jackie.Alford@FosterFarms.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that in two cities in Stanislaus County, residents were barred from entering a public library or attending school, due in part to the flu epidemic. In Patterson, the public library was ordered closed. In Ceres a special day was arranged for students at the grammar school to collect their books and assignments from their teachers. Crowding in the school rooms was not allowed and children could wear masks.
