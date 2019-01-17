Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/18/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: Forum on student conduct and school climate
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Community Engagement Forum on student conduct and school climate is sponsored by Modesto City Schools (MCS) and open to all community members. The featured speaker is Dr. Jason Okonofua, an expert in social psychology. MCS retained Dr. Okonofua, to study its discipline policies and recommend training. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information contact PIO Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: Through Friday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office Jan. 14-25, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
What: Big Valley Christian School Preview Day
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Big Valley Christian School, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto
Info: Big Valley Christian School invites the public to observe classrooms in action, tour the facility, visit with staff and students and find answers to questions. For more information, visit www.bvcs.org or call the school office at 209-527-3481.
CERES
What: Ceres Library Book Club
When: Wednesday, Jan. 23, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library Ceres Branch invites the community to its next book club for adults, with a discussion of “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. Those interested can ask at the Ceres Library circulation desk to check out a copy reserved for the book club. For more information, contact the Ceres Library at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
ESCALON
What: Escalon United Methodist Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy. 120 at Brayton Ave.
Info: The 30th annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser features all-you-can-eat spaghetti and includes salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and your choice of punch or coffee. Take-out dinners are also available. Tickets are $8, $4 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-838-2792.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Turlock Restaurant Week
When: Through Sunday, Jan. 27
Where: Various Restaurants in Turlock
Info: Second annual Turlock Restaurant Week, sponsored by Hey!Turlock, returns in participation with California Restaurant Month. The 10-day event invites local eateries to offer specials that are exclusive to TRW. Participating restaurants include: Agave Azul, Bistro 234, Crust and Crumb, Dos Coyotes Border Café, Dust Bowl Downtown Taproom, Hauck’s Grill, La Mo, Lola Bistro and Event Center, Main Street Footers, Mi Casa Seafood & Fine Mexican Cuisine, Olde Tyme Pastries, Pizza Rev and Toscana’s Ristorante. List subject to change. For more information visit www.heyturlock.com/turlock-restaurant-week-2019 or at Facebook and Instagram or email olivia@alicox.com.
10th Congressional District
What: Rep. Josh Harder ‘listening tour’
When: Friday through Monday
Where: Various locations
Info: Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will be conducting a “listening tour” to meet with constituents this weekend, joining his staff at community office hours and conducting a town hall meeting. The town hall meeting is set Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Ceres Community Center, 2701 Fourth St. Office hours will be at the following: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave, Patterson; 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd #19, Modesto; 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hughson Public Library, 2412 Third St A, Hughson; 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N Golden State Blvd., Turlock; 10 t0 11:30 a.m. Monday at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy; and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Manteca Fire House 1465 W. Lathrop Rd, Manteca.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that 34 adults were examined during a chest clinic at Washington Grammar School. The clinics were cosponsored by the Washington Parent-Teacher Association and the Stanislaus County Tuberculosis Association. The fluoroscopic examinations were conducted by Dr. J. Lyle Spelmann, county health officer. Children could also take part in the clinics, but had to have the recommendation of their school nurse.
