Grant to support Bee’s efforts in coverage of children’s health in Stanislaus County

The Modesto Bee has been chosen among 50 newsrooms to host a reporter as part of a the groundbreaking Report for America program, which places young journalists in newsrooms to report on undercovered topics in local communities.
The grant will help pay for a full-time reporter in our newsroom to cover the physical and emotional health and well-being of children throughout Stanislaus County and the Central Valley.
“We are thrilled and honored to be selected after a rigorous and competitive application process,” said Brian Clark, editor of The Modesto Bee. “Our children are so vital to a thriving future. In Stanislaus County and throughout the Central Valley, they face numerous issues regarding physical and mental health. With this resource, we can help uncover some of them, and find impactful solutions and answers through open conversation that can empower parents and lead to a more vibrant community.”
Among the McClatchy news organizations selected include The Sacramento Bee, The Fresno Bee as part of a cohort with the San Jose Mercury News and Cal Matters, El Nuevo Herald, Lexington Herald-Leader and the The Charlotte Observer.
Cell phone addiction, asthma, obesity, bullying and food insecurity are among the myriad issues that have real consequences inside the home and at school, child health experts told The Bee last month.
“If by reporting on these issues we can create dialogue among children, parents, educators and health professionals, we will have fulfilled one of my missions for The Bee as a local news organization that plays a critical role among our residents,” Clark said.
It’s no doubt an important time in Modesto as the prestigious Valley Children’s Healthcare plans for the spring opening of its 40,000 square-foot clinic in north Modesto. On Jan. 24 at Downey High, Modesto City Schools is hosing a Community Engagement Forum on student conduct and school climate featuring Dr. Jason Okonfua, an expert on social psychology.
Among key pediatric health and emotional indicators for the Central Valley, Stanislaus County children rate in the middle to lower range in the San Joaquin Valley and below most state averages.
Report for America is an initiative of the GroundTruth Project, an award winning non-profit news organization dedicated to supporting young journalists around the world.
It is funded, in part, by the Knight Foundation, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Google News Initiative.
More to come on how you can join us on this reporting journey.
