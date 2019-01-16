Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/17/19)

MODESTO
What: Latino Emergency Council meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H Street
Info: Guest speaker will be Calvin Curtin, Turlock Irrigation District’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. Curtin will highlight the dangers of downed power lines and what to do when you encounter one on the ground. For more information call Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club Meeting
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: The Yokuts Group/Sierra Club will be holding its annual members’ slideshow and will share secrets of nature and birding expeditions. Bring your files on a flash drive and limit presentation to about 10 minutes. Community members are welcome to come and take a look to discover more about the Sierra Club/Yokuts Group and the Stanislaus Audubon Society. For more information contact Elaine, 209-300-4253.
What: Operation 9-2-99 River Cleanup Event
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: South bank of the Tuolumne River, near Zeff/River Road and Highway 99
Info: Operation 9-2-99 will be conducting its first river cleanup of the new year. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: Winter Jazz Club Series
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 J. St.
Info: Red Tie Arts presents: Nights at the Museum - Winter Jazz Clubs Series. The featured performer is Spanish guitarist Jess Christian Hendricks. His music is similar to the Gypsy Kings, Jesse Cook, or Paco do Lucia. Hendricks has performed at Lucca Summer concerts in Ripon. Tickets start at $25. For more information contact John at 209-543-4261 or mejohn@live.com or visit www.red-tie.org.
What: 2019 “Heart of the Valley” Quilts and Textile Arts Show
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: Country Crossroads Quilt Guild of Modesto presents the 2019 “Heart of the Valley” Quilts and Textile Arts Show at Modesto Centre Plaza. Refreshments will be available and door prize drawings held throughout the show. Show runs Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quilt show entry will be $8 general admission and children under 12 are free. Students with student ID $5 and groups from retirement communities are $5/each. For more information, contact Denise Mullenix at 209-848-5868 or email OakdaleQuilter@gmail.com or visit www.countrycrossroadsquilters.com.
What: Mike Vax Trumpet Workshop/Clinic
When: Tuesday, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC Recital Hall, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College director of bands, Erik Maki, is presenting Mike Vax, international trumpet artist, in a free workshop and clinic in the MJC Recital Hall. The event is open to the public and is co-sponsored by Modesto Junior College, Gottschalk Music Center, and E Bucio Productions. For more information email Erik Maki at makie@yosemite.cc.ca.us.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 28 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimist’s Annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist presents its annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. The dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 per person; there will be a no-host wine and beer booth. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
