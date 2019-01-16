Modesto police investigating shooting at Walmart market on Coffee Road

Modesto police responded to a shooting at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Coffee Road and East Orangeburg Avenue around midnight Tuesday.
They found a 26-year-old male suffering one gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, Police Department spokesman Sgt. Kalani Souza said. The wound apparently was self-inflicted and accidental. The man was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, Souza said.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart store, which was closed. Apparently, the man was on foot.
The investigation is ongoing as to why the man had the gun and if it was legal for him to possess it, Souza said.
