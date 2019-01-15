Family of Modesto woman who died at SF hospital in October is sought

A transient woman living in Modesto who was transferred to a San Francisco hospital for medical care has died, and the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is seeking family members.
Yvonne K. Walker, maiden name Huston, died of natural causes Oct. 21. She was 65 years old and previously had been hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.
Any relatives or people with information on how to contact them are urged to call Detective Andrew Glover at 209-567-4480.
