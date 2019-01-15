Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/16/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church Telle Fellowship Center, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group invites the public to its first meeting of the new year. Dr. Salima Brillman will discuss a new treatment option for dyskinesia and off time. It was approved by the FDA for use in January 2018. Refreshments and Support Circles after the presentation. For more information call 209-526-6184 or email modestoparkinsons@gmail.com.
What: Cancer Support Group
When: Third Wednesdays of the month, 6:45-8:15 p.m.
Where: Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road
Info: The Chemo Crew, a nonprofit cancer support organization, invites the public to its next support meeting in the Altar Room of Big Valley Grace Church. Chemo Crew works to provide hope and help to cancer patients and their families by working closely with hospitals and other medical providers who specialize in cancer treatment. Those suffering from the disease, caregivers and supporters are welcome. The goal is to comfort while learning new tips and tools to making the journey through the diagnosis easier. For more information call Brittany Thayer at 209-216-6271 or email at TheChemoCrew@gmail.com or visit ChemoCrew.com.
What: Sons in Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature guest speakers Glen and Mary Mount from Commemorative Air Force. The Air Force restores a complete collection of combat aircraft flown by all military services of the United States. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
What: Empire School Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: District Office, 116 N. McClure Road
Info: The Empire Union School District will be holding a regular board of trustees meeting. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in closed session and open to the public and stakeholders at 6:30 p.m. For more information call the district office 209-521-2800 or visit agendaonline.net/Public/empireunion to get a copy of the agenda.
What: Stanislaus USD Governing Board Meeting
When: Thursday, 5:45 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus USD, 2410 Janna Ave, Room 11
Info: The Stanislaus Union School District will hold a regular governing board meeting, with the session opening in closed session at 5:45 p.m. At 7 p.m., the meeting will open to the public. The public and interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-529-9546 or visit www.stanunion.k12.ca.us/District/Portal/governing-board.
CERES
What: Ceres Library Book Club
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library, Ceres Branch invites the community to its next Book Club for Adults. The book that will be the center of discussion is, “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. It is described as a memoir about surviving a willfully impoverished, eccentric, and severely misguided family. Those interested should ask at the Ceres Library circulation desk to check out a copy reserved for the book club. For more information, contact the Ceres Library at 209-537-8938 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
ESCALON
What: Escalon United Methodist Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy 120 at Brayton Ave.
Info: The 30th annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser features all-you-can-eat spaghetti and includes salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and your choice of punch or coffee. Take-out dinners are also available. Tickets are $8, $4 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-838-2792.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Restaurant Week
When: Jan. 18-27
Where: Various Restaurants in Turlock
Info: Second Annual Turlock Restaurant Week (TRW), spoonsored by Hey!Turlock, is returning to Turlock area restaurants Jan. 18-27. In participation with California Restaurant Month, this 10-day event invites local eateries to offer specials that are exclusive to TRW. Participating restaurants includes: Agave Azul, Bistro 234, Crust and Crumb and many others. List subject to change. For more information visit www.heyturlock.com/turlock-restaurant-week-2019 or at Facebook and Instagram or email olivia@alicox.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the city of Oakdale cut off Stanislaus County’s share of sales taxes collected by the city, a sum totalling $36,000 per year. County Chief Administrator George Gaekle felt that the action was not legal but if it was deemed legal, had the possibility to disrupt a tax shares program between the county and its cities. Set up in the 1950s, the understanding was that since local residents shopped in their cities, but the county provided services to residents of the unicorporated areas, the county was entitled to a share of city revenues.
