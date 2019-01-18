News

Man struck by car on Modesto’s Yosemite Blvd. dies; coroner searching for family

By Erin Tracy

January 18, 2019 09:45 AM

Modesto Bee file
Modesto Bee file

A transient who was struck by a car last week died two days later, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office, which is now looking for his family.

Gerald Lee Gage, 59, was hit by a PT Cruiser on Yosemite Boulevard at Conejo Avenue on Jan. 7.

Witnesses told police he laid down in the roadway prior to being hit.

He was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where he died two days later.

Gage’s family or anyone with information about his family is asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.

  Comments  