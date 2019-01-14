Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/15/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave # 145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group Meeting will be holding its first meeting of the new year. Brian Clark, editor of The Modesto Bee will discuss the movement of newspapers, inlcuding the Modesto Bee’s, to incorporate the digital side, including technologies used to report the news. The club will provide soft drink refreshments; dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Big Valley Christian School Preview Day
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Big Valley Christian School, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto
Info: Big Valley Christian School invites the public to observe classrooms in action, tour the facility, visit with staff and students and find answers to questions. For more information, visit www.bvcs.org or call the school office at 209-527-3481.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 143, event will feature a guest speaker. Guests are welcome, lunch is $12. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Library - Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society will be holding its first meeting of the new year. The subject of the meeting will be, “Binoculars - Our Indispensable Tool”. Refreshments will be served and bird publications will be offered for sale. The meeting is open and free to the public. For more information call Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106 or visit centralsierraaudubon.org.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimists’ Annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist presents its annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. The dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 per person and include a no-host Wine and Beer booth, that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
25 YEARS AGO: An overwhelming amount of support poured out for a Letter to the Editor writer who talked about how difficult it was to make ends meet as a 70-year old retiree. La Verne Mahar was notified by the post office that she had a package waiting for her that could not fit in her mailbox. When Mahar arrived to the post office, employees wheeled out a mail cart full of canned food, shoes, clothes, blankets and many other items from fellow Modesto Bee readers.
