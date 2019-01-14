Man who died at Beard Brook identified; coroner searching for family

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died at Beard Brook Park on Saturday and is now looking for his family.

Julio Alberto Ruiz, 43, was found dead inside his tent at the makeshift homeless encampment. His cause of death is pending toxicology results.

As many as 500 homeless live at Beard Brook Park, which the city opened for camping in September when the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that municipalities could not prosecute people for sleeping outdoors if there are not enough shelter beds.

This is the first confirmed death at the park.

The Coroner’s Office is now looking for Ruiz’s family. Anyone with information can call Detective Matthew Dessert at 209-567-4480.