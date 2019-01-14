Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/14/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
January 2
SELVERA: Sheena and Rafael, Gilroy, boy
PEREZ: Stephanie and Jacob, Salida, boy
CABRERA: Eunice and Mario, Ceres, boy
January 3
AGGARWAL: Anju and Deepak, Lathrop, boy
January 4
HOPKINS: Kathy and Edith Aldaco, Modesto, boy
January 5
FENDERSON: Marissa and Ryan, Manteca, girl
January 6
GARCIA: Felicia and Guillermo Gonzalez, Newman, girl
BARAJAS: Desiree and Oscar Sanchez, Modesto, girl
January 7
BELAIR: Megan and Nicholas, Ripon, girl
BRACEY: Charice and Cherrod Jackson, Stockton, boy
BANAAG: Germaine, Tracy, girl
MORRIS: Amanda and Jason Boone, Manteca, boy
January 8
HERNANDEZ: Vanessa and Manuel Arvallo, Stockton, girl
DURANO: Marie Gen and Albert Glen Lee, Modesto, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
January 3
SOUSA: Charlene and Danny, Delhi, girl
ALANIZ: Maria and Gilberto, Turlock, boy
ANGUIANO: Irania, Turlock, girl
January 4
HAMILTON: Jocelyn, Turlock, boy
SANCHEZ: Cindy, Keyes, girl
January 5
MACHADO: Kayla, Hilmar, boy
CRUZ: Jovanna, Turlock, girl
MULGADO: Jessica, Hughson, girl
LOPES: Nayelo and Ryan, Newman, boy
January 6
RIOS-BERBER: Pahula, Turlock, boy
AGUILAR: Alam and Luis, Winton, girl
January 7
KAUR: Baljinder and Sarabjeet Singh, Turlock, boy
RUIZ: Jackie, Turlock, girl
January 8
COOK: Windy and Chad, Denair, girl
BROWN: Janet and Alec, Turlock, girl
TOWLER: Tahnaia, Hughson, girl
January 9
GONZALEZ: Lucia and Gonzalo, Denair, boy
NAPOLEON: Adlin and Alen, Turlock, girl
