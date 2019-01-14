News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/14/19)

Bee Staff Reports

January 13, 2019 01:09 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

January 2

SELVERA: Sheena and Rafael, Gilroy, boy

PEREZ: Stephanie and Jacob, Salida, boy

CABRERA: Eunice and Mario, Ceres, boy

January 3

AGGARWAL: Anju and Deepak, Lathrop, boy

January 4

HOPKINS: Kathy and Edith Aldaco, Modesto, boy

January 5

FENDERSON: Marissa and Ryan, Manteca, girl

January 6

GARCIA: Felicia and Guillermo Gonzalez, Newman, girl

BARAJAS: Desiree and Oscar Sanchez, Modesto, girl

January 7

BELAIR: Megan and Nicholas, Ripon, girl

BRACEY: Charice and Cherrod Jackson, Stockton, boy

BANAAG: Germaine, Tracy, girl

MORRIS: Amanda and Jason Boone, Manteca, boy

January 8

HERNANDEZ: Vanessa and Manuel Arvallo, Stockton, girl

DURANO: Marie Gen and Albert Glen Lee, Modesto, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

January 3

SOUSA: Charlene and Danny, Delhi, girl

ALANIZ: Maria and Gilberto, Turlock, boy

ANGUIANO: Irania, Turlock, girl

January 4

HAMILTON: Jocelyn, Turlock, boy

SANCHEZ: Cindy, Keyes, girl

January 5

MACHADO: Kayla, Hilmar, boy

CRUZ: Jovanna, Turlock, girl

MULGADO: Jessica, Hughson, girl

LOPES: Nayelo and Ryan, Newman, boy

January 6

RIOS-BERBER: Pahula, Turlock, boy

AGUILAR: Alam and Luis, Winton, girl

January 7

KAUR: Baljinder and Sarabjeet Singh, Turlock, boy

RUIZ: Jackie, Turlock, girl

January 8

COOK: Windy and Chad, Denair, girl

BROWN: Janet and Alec, Turlock, girl

TOWLER: Tahnaia, Hughson, girl

January 9

GONZALEZ: Lucia and Gonzalo, Denair, boy

NAPOLEON: Adlin and Alen, Turlock, girl

  Comments  