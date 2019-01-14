Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/14/19)

MODESTO
What: Sons in Retirement meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement Branch 144 luncheon will feature guest speakers Glen and Mary Mount from the Commemorative Air Force. The air force restores a collection of combat aircraft flown by all military services of the United States. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
What: Beginners duplicate bridge games
When: Third Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center; 1117 Lone Palm
Info: This is a beginners duplicate bridge session for anyone interested and knowledgeable about the game of bridge and who wishes to play at a higher level. A mini-lesson begins at 11:15 a.m., followed by the games at noon. The cost is $9 and includes coffee and snacks. Players may come alone or with a partner. Reservations are required, RSVP by Monday, Jan. 14. For more information or to reserve a sport, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or email at skybursting@aol.com.
What: Operation 9-2-99 river cleanup event
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Zeff and River roads at Highway 99 on the south bank of the river
Info: Operation 9-2-99 will be conducting its first river cleanup of the new year. Volunteers are advised to wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information, email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: McHenry Mansion Valentine’s Tea Party
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: McHenry Mansion will be offering an early Valentine’s Day treat for the public. Cost is $30 per person. Reservations must be made no later then Tuesday, Feb. 5. For more information or to RSVP, contact Janie Meily at 209-522-1739.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information, visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
MERCED
What: Merced College Customer Service Academy
When: Fridays, Jan. 18 and 25
Where: Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 West 19th St.
Info: The Merced College Customer Service Academy and the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce will offer professional development training. Workshops will be offered the last two Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon, and again from 1 to 5 p.m. Topics include: customer service, communication, attitude, team building and more. The first workshop will be “Communication in the Workplace.” Cost is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. For more information or to sign up, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733 or visit http://www.mercedworkplacecenter.org/.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation general meeting
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmen’s Club, 840 N. Sterns Road
Info: General meeting to inform members and the public what the foundation is doing to support their Second Amendment rights. A guest speaker from the Modesto chapter of The Well Armed Woman will discuss the organization’s upcoming events. A speaker from the U.S. Concealed Carry Association will discuss the protections USCCA can provide to CCW carriers. For more information, email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
