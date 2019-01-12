Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/13/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Library Tech Workshop
When: Monday, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library’s Modesto Branch invites the community to a series of programs in the new year. In the first program, “Bring Your Own Device iPhone” workshop, library staff will teach participants about basic iPhone functions such as making and receiving calls, retrieving voicemail, text messaging, using Bluetooth devices, setting up email and more. For more information contact the Modesto Library Reference Desk at 209-558-7814 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org.
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday and currently are welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Orientation
When: Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will hold a new docent orientation and training. After, there will be new docent classes every Wednesday for eight weeks beginning Jan. 23 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carletta Steele 209-968-1274, the McHenry Mansion Gift Shop at 209-549-0426, visit mchenrymansion.org or mail interest to Gift Shop, attn: Carletta, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: Big Valley Christian School Preview Day
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Big Valley Christian School, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto
Info: Big Valley Christian School invites the public to observe classrooms in action, tour the facility, visit with staff and students and find answers to questions. For more information, visit www.bvcs.org or call the school office at 209-527-3481.
DENAIR
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 143, event will feature a guest speaker. Guests are welcome, lunch is $12. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Kevin Byrne at 209-648-2374 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch143.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Stanislaus County Library Empire Branch, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The Empire MAC meets every third Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email theempiremac@gmail.com.
ESCALON
What: Escalon United Methodist Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy 120 at Brayton Ave.
Info: The 30th annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser features all-you-can-eat spaghetti and includes salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and your choice of punch or coffee. Take-out dinners are also available. Tickets are $8, $4 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-838-2792.
