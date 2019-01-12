Jamestown farmhouse goes up in flames, closes part of Hwy. 108 for hours Friday night

A fire at an old, vacant farmhouse in Jamestown closed part of Highway 108 for several hours Friday night.
Tuolumne County Sheriff and fire fighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on the 17400 block of Highway 108 shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. The two-story farmhouse was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, according to the sheriff’s department. The house is across the street from the historic Hurst Ranch in Jamestown.
Traffic on Highway 108 was closed from High School Road to Bell Mooney Road for about three hours as crews worked to contain and mop up the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
