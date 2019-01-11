Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/12/19)

MODESTO
What: Camellia Society of Modesto Monthly Meeting
When: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Fellowship Hall,16th and G streets
Info: Camellia Society of Modesto invites the community to its first meeting of the new year. The special guest speaker will be Dale Pollard, professor in Environmental Horticulture at Modesto Junior College who will discuss the importance of soil health for healthy plants. For more information email the society at camelliasocietyofmodesto@gmail.com.
What: Beginners Duplicate Bridge Games
When: Third Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Where: Modesto Bridge Center; 1117 Lone Palm
Info: This is a beginners Duplicate Bridge session for anyone interested and knowledgeable about the game of bridge and who wishes to play at a higher level. A mini-lesson begins at 11:15 a.m. followed by the games at noon. The cost is $9 and includes coffee and snacks. Players may come alone or with a partner. Reservations are required, RSVP by Monday, Jan. 14. For more information or to reserve a sport, contact Judy Remmers at 209-484-1742 or email at skybursting@aol.com.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: Jan. 14-25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office Jan. 14-25, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave. 145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group Meeting holds its first meeting of the new year with guest speaker Brian Clark, editor of The Modesto Bee. Clark will discuss newspapers incorporating digital technologies to report the news. The club will provide soft drink refreshments, dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast with biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation General Meeting
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N. Sterns Road
Info: General meeting to inform members and the public what the foundation is doing to support their Second Amendment rights. A guest speaker from the Modesto chapter of the Well Armed Woman will discuss the organization’s upcoming events and a speaker from the United States Concealed Carry Association will discuss the protections USCCA can provide to CCW carriers. For more information email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Restaurant Week
When: Jan. 18-27
Where: Various Restaurants in Turlock
Info: Second annual Turlock Restaurant Week, sponsored by Hey!Turlock, returns in participation with California Restaurant Month. The 10-day event invites local eateries to offer specials that are exclusive to TRW. Participating restaurants include: Agave Azul, Bistro 234, Crust and Crumb, Dos Coyotes Border Café, Dust Bowl Downtown Taproom, Hauck's Grill, La Mo, Lola Bistro and Event Center, Main Street Footers, Mi Casa Seafood & Fine Mexican Cuisine, Olde Tyme Pastries, Pizza Rev and Toscana's Ristorante. List subject to change. For more information visit www.heyturlock.com/turlock-restaurant-week-2019 or at Facebook and Instagram or email olivia@alicox.com.
100 YEARS AGO: In response to the flu epidemic, it was announced that the Ceres City Council banned all public meetings, including schools, churches and all public assemblies.
