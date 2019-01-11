News

Denair man fatally struck by freight train identified

By Erin Tracy

January 11, 2019 03:48 PM

Man struck, killed by freight train in Denair

A man is dead after being hit by a freight train Thursday morning on the tracks west of Santa Fe Avenue and Zeering Road in Denair.
By
Up Next
A man is dead after being hit by a freight train Thursday morning on the tracks west of Santa Fe Avenue and Zeering Road in Denair.
By

The elderly man who was struck by a freight train in Denair on Thursday morning has been identified as 80-year-old Hanna Asmar.

Asmar, a Denair resident, was walking east on Zeering Road at Santa Fe Avenue when he crossed the tracks and was struck by a northbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

“The pedestrian ignored the downed railroad arms and audible signal, entering the path of the train,” according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

He was thrown about 30 feet in a northeasterly direction.

Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office Detective Talea Martin said the man’s death appears to be an accident.

  Comments  