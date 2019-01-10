Fight over water heads to court: Irrigation districts sue state water board

As expected, a state plan to require higher flows for salmon in the Tuolumne, Stanislaus and Merced rivers has spawned a flurry of lawsuits from irrigation districts in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, charging the plan won’t help the fish but will cause economic pain.
Thursday, the San Joaquin Tributaries Authority filed a detailed lawsuit on behalf of its members including Turlock, Oakdale and South San Joaquin irrigation districts and San Francisco’s public utilities commission.
The lawsuit in Tuolumne County Superior Court contends the State Water Resources Control Board violated state and federal due process laws when it adopted a first phase of the Bay-Delta water quality control Dec. 12. According to a TID news release, the state board adopted a “wholly different plan that it analyzed” and committed other blunders in its environmental review of the controversial flow requirements.
As of early Thursday afternoon, information on an anticipated lawsuit by Modesto Irrigation District was not available. Merced Irrigation District brought a lawsuit Dec. 21, charging the state plan to double the salmon population in the rivers is based on flawed science.
The districts were facing a Friday deadline for legal challenges.
The water board plan sparked the “Worth Your Fight” campaign in Stanislaus County because it would require that districts release 40 percent of watershed runoff in the rivers from February through June, resulting in cuts to farmland irrigation and Modesto water service.
“We are incredibly disappointed in the State Water Board’s Dec. 12 action to adopt Phase 1 (of the plan),” said TID General Manager Casey Hashimoto. “TID and our partners on the Tuolumne put forth a workable solution which could have been implemented immediately and would have produced a greater outcome for native fish when compared to the state’s plan.”
