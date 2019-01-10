Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/11/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Sea Scouts
When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse, Enslen Park, 501 Stoddard Ave.
Info: Modesto Sea Scouts meet each Tuesday at the Boy Scout Clubhouse. They are currently welcoming new members between the ages of 14-21. For more information email ssstuolumne@gmail.com or visit www.ssstuolumne.org.
What: DivorceCare Classes
When: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.
Info: Modesto Covenant Church invites the community to take part in a 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. The classes are every Wednesday through April 10 in the Fireside Room. For information or to register email Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com or visit www.mcclife.net.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Orientation
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will hold a new docent orientation and training. After, there will be docent classes every Wednesday for eight weeks, beginning Jan. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carletta Steele 209-968-1274, the McHenry Mansion Gift Shop at 209-549-0426, visit mchenrymansion.org or mail interest to Gift Shop, attn: Carletta, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
What: Modesto Sister Cities Student Exchange
When: Deadline: Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Where: By Mail or Email
Info: Modesto Sister Cities International is announcing its student exchange dates for Summer 2019, with Kurume, Japan, July 18-30. Students are chaperoned, but will be hosted in family homes. Itineraries include cultural, group experiences and more. Applications are being accepted and may be downloaded at www.modestosistercities.com/youth-exchange. Application must be mailed to Modesto Sister Cities International, P.O. Box 580253 Modesto, CA 95358 or emailed at Modesto.msci@gmail.com.
ESCALON
What: Escalon United Methodist Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy. 120 at Brayton Ave.
Info: The Escalon United Methodist Church invites the community to is 30th annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser. The all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner includes salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and your choice of punch or coffee. Take-out dinners are available. Tickets are $8; children 5-12, $4; and kids under 5 are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-838-2792.
NATIONWIDE
What: President’s Environmental Youth Award
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 1
Where: Online
Info: Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA). The PEYA program recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects by K-12 youth, promoting awareness of our nation's natural resources and encouraging positive community involvement. Winners of this year’s awards will be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in mid-2019 and have their project mentioned on the EPA’s website. EPA will select two winners in each of its 10 regions – one for grades K-5 and one for grades 6-12. All student projects must be sponsored by at least one adult over the age of 21. The application and eligibility information are available at: https://www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award.
SONORA
What: Second Saturday and Art Night
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Sonora
Info: The Sonora Chamber of Commerce, City of Sonora and downtown merchants invite the public to the 100th consecutive Second Saturday Art Night. In celebration visitors can search for a “Little Birdie.” When found, take a selfie and write where each bird picture was found. Find all five and take the evidence to the Tuolumne County Arts at 160 S. Washington and receive a free 2nd Saturday mug, while supplies last. For more information, visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that freelance journalist and lecturer, Martin Hall would speak to the American Association of University Women at the Modesto High School Auditorium. Hall planned to discuss post war reeducation of European and American workers, as the world transitioned from wartime economies to peacetime economies. Hall had fled to America in 1939, where he became a naturalized citizen, after two years on the run from the Hitler regime for his criticism of the then German government.
