Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/10/19)

MODESTO
What: Camellia Society of Modesto Monthly Meeting
When: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets
Info: Camellia Society of Modesto invites the community to its first meeting of the new year with guest speaker Dale Pollard, professor in Environmental Horticulture at Modesto Junior College. Pollard will discuss the importance of soil health for healthy plants. For more information email the society at camelliasocietyofmodesto@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave. 145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group Meeting holds its first meeting of the new year with guest speaker Brian Clark, editor of The Modesto Bee. Clark will discuss newspapers incorporating digital technologies to report the news. The club will provide soft drink refreshments, dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Forum on student conduct and school climate
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Community Engagement Forum on student conduct and school climate is sponsored by Modesto City Schools (MCS) and open to all community members. The featured speaker is Dr. Jason Okonofua, an expert in social psychology. MCS retained Dr. Okonofua, to study its discipline policies and recommend training. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information contact PIO Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com.
What: Healthy Aging Association Volunteers Needed
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 24, 2019
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19
Info: Healthy Aging Association is looking for volunteers who would like to co-teach an eight-week course that meets once a week for 2 hours. Coaches are asked to commit to teaching two classes in their first year. If interested in learning more about the A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, call the Healthy Aging Association at 209-525-4670 or visit www.healthyagingassociation.org.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
MERCED
What: Merced College Customer Service Academy
When: Thursdays 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 West 19th St.
Info: The Merced College Customer Service Academy and The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce will offer professional development training the last two Thursdays of each month. Topics include customer service, communication, attitude, team building and more. The first workshop will be “Communication in the Workplace.” Cost is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. For more information or to sign up, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733 or visit http://www.mercedworkplacecenter.org/.
RIPON
What: Gospel Concert
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Immanuel Church, 517 Orange Ave.
Info: Immanuel Church of Ripon invites the community to its first gospel music concert of the new year. The concert will feature the Liberty Southern Gospel Quartet. The concert is free to the public, but freewill offerings will be accepted. For more information contact Paul or Phyllis at 209-599-2649.
TURLOCK
What: Art Exhibition and Reception
When: Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center invites the community to an artists reception in center’s Ferrari Gallery. The exhibition, which runs Jan. 9-March 17, features the works of art educators Cheryl Barnett and Dan Petersen. For more information call 209-632-5761 or email information@carnegieartsturlock.org or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
