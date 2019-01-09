News

Motorcycle bursts into flames following crash on Modesto’s Briggsmore Avenue

By Erin Tracy

January 09, 2019 12:01 PM

Modesto Fire crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday January 8, 2019 on Briggsmore avenue near Lakewood avenue in Modesto, Calif.
A motorcyclist suffered extensive road rash but escaped more serious injury Tuesday when his Yamaha caught fire following a crash on Modesto’s Briggsmore Avenue.

At about 1 p.m. Odisho Shabdin, 32, of Modesto, was riding west on Briggsmore at a high speed when he lost control and crashed east of Lakewood Avenue, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. She did not know exactly how fast Shabdin was going but said it was over 60 mph.

During the crash Shabdin was separated from the Yamaha and its gas tank ruptured and it caught fire.

Officers and Modesto firefighters extinguished the flames and Shabdin was taken by ambulance to a Modesto hospital.

Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.

