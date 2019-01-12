Modesto construction company has new leader. He started job-shadowing dad at 11

Simile Construction Service, a commercial builder based in Modesto, has a new leader from within the founding family.
Joe Simile, son of Guy and Gina Simile, is now president and chief operating officer. Guy Simile will continue as board chairman and CEO but focus on long-term planning rather than day-to-day functions.
Guy and Gina started the business in 1991 and now employ 41 people. It is based on Enterprise Way in northwest Modesto and works in 28 counties from Yuba south to Santa Barbara.
Simile has built auto dealerships, fitness centers, churches, medical and dental offices and other projects. It restored the historic State Theatre in downtown Modesto and turned the old YMCA into an In-Shape branch. It is erecting a Mazda dealership and a new home for Warden’s Office Products Center.
Joe Simile started shadowing his father on job sites at 11. He went on to earn a degree in construction management from Fresno State University. He joined the business full-time in 2005 and most recently has been vice president for operations.
“I will remain active in the firm, but Gina and I welcome the opportunity to take a step back,” Guy Simile said in a news release. “Joe has worked hard to prepare himself for this moment. He has our complete trust and confidence as well as that of our entire management team. He is the right man to lead our company forward.”
Valley Milk impresses
The year-old Valley Milk plant in west Turlock will receive the Food Engineering Plant of the Year award from an industry magazine.
The Washington Road plant makes several types of powdered milk as ingredients for other food companies. It was built by five dairy-farming families in the San Joaquin Valley and employs 54 people.
The award will be presented in Miami in April by Food Engineering magazine, which covers projects around North America. Valley Milk will be the cover story that month.
Shambaugh & Son of Fort Wayne, Indiana, designed the plant. It turns about 2.5 million pounds of milk into powder daily.
The magazine cited the water and energy-conserving design at Valley Milk along with seismic protections.
Valley Milk is just south of a Blue Diamond Growers almond plant that won the same award in 2014.
And finally ...
Oak Valley Community Bank, based in Oakdale, announced three promotions:
Gary Stephens was named executive vice president, commercial banking group. He joined Oak Valley in 2004 and most recently was senior vice president and senior lending officer for the group.
Melissa Fuller is now senior vice president, human resources. She has been a manager in that department since joining the bank in 2004.
Peter Brown is the new senior vice president and credit administrator. He has been with Oak Valley for 10 years, most recently as credit administrator.
Oak Valley has 14 branches in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Sacramento and Tuolumne counties. Its parent company, Oak Valley Bancorp, has three locations in Mono and Inyo counties under the Eastern Sierra Community Bank name.
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
