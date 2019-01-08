News

Pedestrian laid down in busy Modesto roadway, is run over by PT Cruiser

By Erin Tracy

January 08, 2019 02:24 PM

A man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol laid down on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto on Monday night and was run over by a PT Cruiser.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. near Conejo Avenue.

“The pedestrian was an adult male and was believed to be impaired,” said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear. “Witnesses reported he laid down on the street in the westbound lane closest to the curb.”

The driver of the PT Cruiser stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries, including broken bones, but is expected to survive, Bear said.

Erin Tracy

Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.

