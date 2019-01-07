Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/09/19)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) invites senior citizens interested in learning-in-retirement to a meeting to review and register for spring classes. MICL offers classes, occasional trips and exercise program for seniors. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses. Members not attending the meeting have the option of registering in person or online at www.mjc4life.org or visit www.mjc.edu;instrucdtion;commed/micl or call Community Education Department at 209-575-6063.
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board of Trustees will meet in the district main board room. The meeting will begin in closed session at 3:30 p.m. with the open public session to follow at 5:30 p.m. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: January 14-25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office Jan. 14-25, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
What: SCCW Outstanding Women Nominations
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission for Women presents its 40th annual Outstanding Women Nominations and Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted for categories including Women of History, Living Pioneers and Young Women – high school seniors to age 24, which includes a cash scholarship. Nomination forms are available via email at SCCforWomen@gmail.com or can be downloaded from www.StanislausWomen.net or may be obtained at all Stanislaus County Libraries. Nominations must be postmarked or arrive by email no later than Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Orientation
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will hold a new docent orientation and training. After, there will be new docent classes every Wednesday for eight weeks, beginning Jan. 23 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carletta Steele 209-968-1274, the McHenry Mansion Gift Shop at 209-549-0426, visit mchenrymansion.org or mail interest to Gift Shop, attn: Carletta, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
ESCALON
What: Escalon United Methodist Spaghetti Dinner
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Escalon United Methodist Church, Hwy 120 at Brayton Ave.
Info: The Escalon United Methodist Church invites the community to is 30th annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser. The all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner and includes salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and your choice of punch or coffee. Take-out dinners are also available. Tickets are $8; ages 5-12, $4 and kids under 5 free. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-838-2792.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
SONORA
What: Lecture: The Process to Write
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Tuolumne County Historical Society invites the public to hear Wendy Ledger discuss her writing process and give tips on how to get published. Ledger will also read excerpts from her three published books, “Joy Returns,” “Kate and the Horses” and the “Loudest Meow.” Admission and parking are free. Light refreshments will be available after the program. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the State Air Resources Board rejected Stanislaus County’s air quality maintenance plan. In addition, the regional office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determined Stanislaus County’s plan would not meet the federal Clean Air Act requirements. In the State board’s cited complaint, it said that 16 road widening projects should be deleted from plans, among other requests. If the plans were not amended, the county could have lost out on federal money for highways, sewers and other projects.
