Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/08/19)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board Finance and Policy Committees
When: Monday, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Finance Committee will meet first in Board Meeting Room A at 11 a.m.. Then the YCCD Board Policy Committee will meet second in Board Meeting Room B at 12:30 p.m. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: McHenry Mansion Tea Tasting
When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop, 924 15th St.
Info: The public is invited to a complimentary tea tasting. Learn a bit of Modesto history plus shop for a special gift. For more information call the gift store at 209-549-0428.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The first meeting of the year will be a speed networking event. Join fellow fundraisers from Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties for a fast-paced, interactive networking session. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave. No. 145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group Meeting will be holding its first meeting of the new year. The first guest speaker will be The Modesto Bee Editor Brian Clark. The club will provide soft drink refreshments, dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
EMPIRE
What: New Empire Community Update Meeting
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m.
Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St..
Info: The public is invited to attend a meeting to hear an update on plans for the new Empire Library. The meeting will be held in the Community Room of the current Empire Library. The new library will be located near the intersection of First and I Streets, adjacent to the Regional Water Safety Training Center and Empire Elementary School. The property is the site of the former Empire Community Hall and was donated for the purpose of locating a new library in a more accessible location. Guests are asked to RSVP no later than Tuesday, Jan. 8 by calling the Library Administration Office at 209-558-7801 or emailing pboardrow@stanlibrary.org.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be celebrating its 20th year at the clubs next monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. This month’s guest players are Steve and Michael Trucco. Steve and Michael play mostly Italian waltzes and polkas but also play 40s and 50s as well. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation General Meeting
When: Tuesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N. Sterns Road
Info: General meeting to inform members and the public what the foundation is doing to support their 2nd Amendment rights. A guest speaker from the Modesto chapter of the Well Armed Woman will discuss the organization’s upcoming events. A speaker from the United States Concealed Carry Association will discuss the protections USCCA can provide to CCW carriers. For more information email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Restaurant Week
When: Jan. 18-27
Where: Various restaurants in Turlock
Info: Second Annual Turlock Restaurant Week (TRW), spoonsored by Hey!Turlock, is returning to Turlock area restaurants Jan. 18-27. In participation with California Restaurant Month, this 10-day event invites local eateries to offer specials that are exclusive to TRW. Participating restaurants includes Agave Azul, Bistro 234, Crust and Crumb and many others. For more information visit www.heyturlock.com/turlock-restaurant-week-2019 or at Facebook and Instagram or email olivia@alicox.com.
100 YEARS AGO: College officials welcomed Gov. Wilson’s proposal to increase their budgets but disagreed on fee increases for students. Under the proposed 1994-95 state budget, community college fees may have risen 54 percent, from $13 to $20 a unit. The 20-campus CSU system would have received $2.1 billion, a 4 percent increase. However, students would be charged 24 percent more in fees, with the annual cost to go to $1,782. And for the UC system, students would have been charged 17 percent more, with the annual cost to go to $4,347.
