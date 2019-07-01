Stanislaus County licensed to wed (01/07/19)

STANISLAUS COUNTY
IRASAVA, Beatris and CARRILLO, Daniel Garcia
SIERRA, Christopher L. and CRITES, Danyl Robin
RABAGO, Elizabeth and VALDIVIA, Jose G.
CARDENAS, Michele Lee and CRAIG, Dorval D.
GIL, Jesus and SEBASTIAN-HERNANDEZ, Feidy
AVINA, Erika and BROWN, Cody William
SIERRA-MARTINEZ, Jose F. and HERNANDEZ-RUIZ, Sonia
VARGA, Andrea and MCMILLEN, Jonathan Isaac
NUNEZ, Ricardo and VIGIL, Anabel Vigil
PARKER, Jared R. and SMALLWOOD, Chloe F.
ZAMORA, Theresa Lorena and CALDERON, Eduardo
FERRELL, Brittany Nicole and PENA, Andres
WESTON, Dusti C. and DUNLAP, Christopher J.
MUTOZA, Victoria Rose and REVELES, JR., Albert E.
LIRA, Makayla Josephine and RHYNER, Kyle A.
SILVA, Cynthia Ann and GARCIA, Miguel Angel
OTT, Melissa Ann and SCHMIT, Joseph M.
BUTCHER, Taylor D. and CASQUEIRA, Dallas P.
BOWEN, Kyle T. and TOMLINSON, Lauren N.
