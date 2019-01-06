Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/07/19)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board Finance and Policy committees
When: Monday, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Where: Yosemite Community College District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Info: The YCCD Board Finance Committee will meet first in Board Meeting Room A at 11 a.m.. Then the YCCD Board Policy Committee will meet second in Board Meeting Room B at 12:30 p.m. Interested public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Korean War Veterans Post 316 meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Korean War Veterans Post 316 will hold its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites any service members who served during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information, contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets the second Wednesday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Department, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
What: South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council
When: Thursday, 6 pm.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia way
Info: The South Modesto MAC meets the second Thursday of each month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, Modesto Fire and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: January 14-25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office January 14-25, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board special meeting
When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson High School theater building, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting that begins in closed session at 5:30 p.m. and then reopens in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. Visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto? for agenda information. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65, invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guests will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
OAKDALE
What: Valley Home Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 6:30 pm.
Where: Valley Home School Library, 13231 Pioneer Ave.
Info: The Valley Home MAC meets the second Wednesday of the month during January, April, July and October. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff's Department, Stanislaus County supervisor and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, contact Nancy Osmundson at 209-847-6673 or email bestemor-1@msn.com.
RIPON
What: Gospel Concert
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Immanuel Church, 517 Orange Ave.
Info: Immanuel Church of Ripon invites the community to its first gospel music concert of the new year. The concert will feature the Liberty Southern Gospel Quartet. The concert is free to the public, but freewill offerings will be accepted. For more information, contact Paul or Phyllis at 209-599-2649.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments