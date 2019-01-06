Strong winds and more than a half inch of rain predicted for Modesto by Monday

A Pacific storm moving through the region Sunday and Monday led the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory through 4 a.m. Monday. Sunday morning, a news release from the weather service said Modesto could get between half and inch and an inch of rain by Monday morning.
Though the rain was light Sunday afternoon, it likely was a contributing factor to a few crashes in Modesto and the greater area. Several people suffered minor injuries in a collision at Scenic Drive and Bodem Street, Modesto police said. The Scenic curve there is a frequent crash spot because drivers go too fast even when it’s not wet.
At Yosemite Boulevard (State Route 132) and Johansen Road east of Empire, the California Highway Patrol reported that a crash about 1:30 p.m. took down four poles, which blocked eastbound traffic. One-way traffic control was started, and an ambulance crew was called to the scene to treat minor injuries.
At Albers and Claribel roads, a driver went through a fence and got stuck in mud. And at State Route 132 and Crabtree Road, about nine miles east of Waterford, a driver went off the roadway and onto an embankment, reporting that his or her tilted vehicle was being held up only by a barbed wire fence. In neither of those crashes were injuries reported.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The forecast for Sonora and Yosemite was 1 to 2 inches of precipitation. “Wet weather continues through the middle of the week as additional Pacific storms impact Northern California,” the release said.
The chance of rain Monday is 40 percent, mainly before 11 a.m. Following a cloudy afternoon and night, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday then is expected to be cloudy until a 30 percent chance of rain returns after 5 p.m. The chance of rain rises to 60 percent Tuesday night, the weather service says.
Wednesday holds a 50 percent chance of showers, followed by a partly sunny Thursday and Friday.
After a chance of rain Friday night and early Saturday, the rest of the day is expected to be partly sunny.
The weather service’s snow forecast says Tioga and Sonora passes could get up to 2 feet of snow by Monday morning.
The Dodge Ridge ski and snowboard resort in Pinecrest reported Sunday morning that it had gained 15 inches of snow at the summit and 12 inches at the base in the past 24 hours. “We’ve now received nearly 9 feet of snowfall for the season,” it said on its website. Five of its eight chair lifts were operating.
Comments