Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/06/19)

MODESTO
What: Winter Break Math Camp
When: Monday-Thursday, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Hobby Lobby, 2801 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sundar Academy math tutoring center offers a math camp for children in grades 2-4. The camp will offer interactive, hands-on learning experience with board games, math experiments and puzzles. Children will develop a positive view of math as they play and discuss winning strategies. Cost is $80 per child, and seats are limited to the first 20 children. For more information or to sign up contact the academy at 209-918-2469 or email Dr.SundarMathCenter@gmail.com or visit http://sundaracademy.com.
What: Modesto Republican Woman
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Season’s Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Modesto Republican Woman’s club will hold its monthly lunch meeting with speaker Richard Vanden Bosch, Modesto Junior College U.S. history professor and 2015 James Madison Congressional Fellow. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts Support Group, chapter 103, is a free group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. For more information, call Robert Martin 209-408-9441, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net.
What: McHenry Mansion Complementary Tea Tasting
When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop, 924 15th St.
Info: The public is invited to a complimentary tea tasting. Learn a bit of Modesto history plus shop for that special gift. For more information call the gift store at 209-549-0428.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its speed networking event. Join fellow fundraisers from Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties for a fast-paced, interactive networking session. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Park Volunteer Program
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson Street
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is looking for individuals with a passion for gold rush history, costuming, living history re-enactments and more. Meet and greet will offer an overview of the program. Refreshments will be served. Training starts Saturday, Jan. 19 and every Saturday through Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information and an application, call 209-532-2023 or Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.
EMPIRE
What: New Empire Community Update Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St..
Info: The public is invited to hear an update on plans for the new Empire Library. The new library will be located near the intersection of First and I streets, adjacent to the Regional Water Safety Training Center and Empire Elementary School. The property is the site of the former Empire Community Hall and was donated for the purpose of locating the library in a more accessible location. Guests are asked to RSVP no later than Tuesday, Jan. 8, by calling the Library Administration Office at 209-558-7801 or emailing pboardrow@stanlibrary.org.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will celebrates its 20th year with accordion fans and performers of all skill levels welcome. This month’s guest players are Steve and Michael Trucco. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board Meeting
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Patterson USD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting that begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m., then moves into the open session at 7 p.m. Interested public and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For agenda information, visit boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.nsf/goto?. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
