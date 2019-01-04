Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/05/19)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Supervisors Special Board Meeting
When: Monday, 4 p.m.
Where: City/County Chambers, 1010 10th St.
Info: Swearing-in ceremony for elected county officials. Judge Dawna Reeves will administer the oath for Supervisors Terry Withrow and Tom Berryhill, Assessor Don H. Gaekle, Auditor-Controller Kashmir Gill, Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder, District Attorney Birgit Fladager, Sheriff-Coroner Jeff Dirkse, Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall and Treasurer-Tax Collector Donna Riley. A reception will follow the ceremony in the Basement Lobby.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Orientation
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will hold a new docent orientation and training. After, there will be docent classes every Wednesday for eight weeks, beginning Jan. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carletta Steele 209-968-1274, the McHenry Mansion Gift Shop at 209-549-0426, visit mchenrymansion.org or mail interest to Gift Shop, attn: Carletta, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
What: Forum on student conduct and school climate
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Community Engagement Forum on student conduct and school climate is sponsored by Modesto City Schools and open to all community members. The featured speaker is Dr. Jason Okonofua, an expert in social psychology. MCS retained Okonofua, to study its discipline policies and recommend training. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information contact PIO Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) invites senior citizens interested in learning-in-retirement to a meeting to review and register for spring classes. MICL offers classes, occasional trips and exercise program for seniors. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses. Members not attending the meeting have the option of registering in person or online at www.mjc4life.org or visit www.mjc.edu;instrucdtion;commed/micl or call Community Education Department at 209-575-6063.
What: Modesto Sister Cities Student Exchange
When: Deadline: Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Where: By Mail or Email
Info: Modesto Sister Cities International is announcing its student exchange dates for Summer 2019, with Kurume, Japan, July 18-30. Students are chaperoned, but will be hosted in family homes. Itineraries include cultural, group experiences and more. Applications are being accepted and may be downloaded at www.modestosistercities.com/youth-exchange. Application must be mailed to Modesto Sister Cities International, P.O. Box 580253 Modesto, CA 95358 or emailed at Modesto.msci@gmail.com.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation General Meeting
When: Tuesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N. Sterns Road
Info: General meeting to inform members and the public what the foundation is doing to support their Second Amendment rights. A guest speaker from the Modesto chapter of the Well Armed Woman will discuss the organization’s upcoming events. A speaker from the United States Concealed Carry Association will discuss the protections USCCA can provide to CCW carriers. For more information email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The call for entry instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that over one million men were ordered discharged from combat in the European Theater. The 91st division appraising the Western and Mountain states was one of 3 divisions first released by General March. Dubbed the “Wild West” division, the men of the 91st saw the majority of fighting in the Argonne Forest, northeast of France where the division saw heavy causalities but were able to break the Hindenburg line. Stanislaus County recruits found themselves a part of the 91st, including Major Walter Garrison who was wounded a short time before the armistice was signed.
