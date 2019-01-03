Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/04/19)

MODESTO
What: Winter Break Math Camp
When: Jan. 7-10, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Hobby Lobby, 2801 McHenry Ave.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Info: The Sundar Academy, a math tutoring center, will offer a math camp for children in grades 2-4, an interactive, hands-on learning experience with board games, math experiments and puzzles. Cost is $80, and seats are limited to the first 20 children. For more information or to sign up contact the academy at 209-918-2469 or email Dr.SundarMathCenter@gmail.com or visit http://sundaracademy.com/.
What: Modesto Republican Woman
When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Season’s Catering, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Modesto Republican Woman’s club will hold its monthly lunch meeting with speaker Richard Vanden Bosch, Modesto Junior College U.S. history professor and 2015 James Madison Congressional Fellow. Socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Cost $16. For information or to RSVP, call 209-567-3399 or email Modestorwf@gmail.com.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its speed networking event. Join fellow fundraisers from Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties for a fast-paced, interactive networking session. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Park Volunteer Program
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is looking for individuals with a passion for gold rush history, costuming, living history re-enactments and more. Meet and greet will offer an overview of the program. Refreshments will be served. Training starts Saturday, Jan. 19 and every Saturday through Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information and an application, call 209-532-2023 or Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.
EMPIRE
What: New Empire Community Update Meeting
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m.
Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The public is invited to hear an update on plans for the new Empire Library. The new library will be located near the intersection of First and I streets, adjacent to the Regional Water Safety Training Center and Empire Elementary School. The property is the site of the former Empire Community Hall and was donated for the purpose of locating the library in a more accessible location. Guests are asked to RSVP no later than Tuesday, Jan. 8, by calling the Library Administration Office at 209-558-7801 or emailing pboardrow@stanlibrary.org.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will celebrates its 20th year with accordion fans and performers of all skill levels welcome. This month’s guest players are Steve and Michael Trucco. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimist annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 and include a no-host wine and beer booth, that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Reverend Edward B. Birch of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Modesto, was commissioned as a captain in the Canadian Army. Rev. Birch had been pastor of the church for one year prior to being commissioned and would report to Vancouver, B.C., for duty. Birch had applied with the chaplains corps of the United States Army but the quota for Episcopal preachers had been met. The reverend then appealed to Bishop Sanford for a recommendation with the Canadian chaplain corps.
Comments