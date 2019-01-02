Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/03/19)

MODESTO
What: Piping at the Mansion
When: Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Info: The Saint Andrew’s Society of Modesto will present the fourth annual Piping at the Mansion contest, featuring some of California’s leading bagpipe soloists. Guest will be able to enjoy champagne, cider, haggis and other refreshments. Tickets, $20, are pre-sale only. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-380-8683 or visit www.standrewsmodesto.org.
What: Stanislaus County Supervisors Special Board Meeting
When: Monday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m.
Where: City/County Chambers, 1010 10th St.
Info: Swearing-in ceremony for elected county officials. Judge Dawna Reeves will administer the oath for Supervisors Terry Withrow and Tom Berryhill, Assessor Don H. Gaekle, Auditor-Controller Kashmir Gill, Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder, District Attorney Birgit Fladager, Sheriff-Coroner Jeff Dirkse, Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall and Treasurer-Tax Collector Donna Riley. A reception will follow the ceremony in the Basement Lobby.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Orientation
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will hold a new docent orientation and training. After, there will be new docent classes every Wednesday for eight weeks, beginning Jan. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carletta Steele 209-968-1274, the McHenry Mansion Gift Shop at 209-549-0426, visit mchenrymansion.org or mail interest to Gift Shop, attn: Carletta, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
MERCED
What: Merced College Customer Service Academy
When: Fridays, Jan. 18 and 25
Where: Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 West 19th St.
Info: The Merced College Customer Service Academy and The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce will offer professional development training. Workshops will be offered the last two Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 5 p.m. Topics include: customer service, communication, attitude, team building and more. The first workshop will be “Communication in the Workplace.” Cost is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. For more information or to sign up, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733 or visit http://www.mercedworkplacecenter.org/.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation General Meeting
When: Tuesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N. Sterns Road
Info: General meeting to inform members and the public what the foundation is doing to support their Second Amendment rights. A guest speaker from the Modesto chapter of the Well Armed Woman will discuss the organization’s upcoming events. A speaker from the United States Concealed Carry Association will discuss the protections USCCA can provide to CCW carriers. For more information email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The call for entry instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments