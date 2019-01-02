Rain in store for weekend, weather service predicts

The Modesto area should get between a quarter and half inch of rain over the weekend, the National Weather Service predicts. The moderately strong storm also will dump enough snow in the mountains to create travel issues, the forecast says.
There’s a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Friday, rising to a 60 percent chance Saturday. The chance of rain continues through at least Tuesday, the weather service says.
Modesto’s expected rain is less than areas to the north, east and west. Stockton, Sacramento and San Francisco all are predicted to get between half an inch and an inch. Sonora and Yosemite are down to receive 1 to 2 inches.
The Tioga, Sonora, Ebbetts and Carson passes all are expected to see 18 to 24 inches of snowfall.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Whatever rain Modesto gets this weekend will be the first since Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when a combined 0.26 inches fell. The rainiest day of the current season was Nov. 29, which brought 1.23 inches.
The total so far this season is 4.16 inches. The average season total by the end of December is just a tad higher, at 4.31 inches.
Comments