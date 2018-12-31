Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (01/01/19)

MODESTO
What: Piping at the Mansion
When: Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The Saint Andrews Society of Modesto will present the 4th Annual Piping at the Mansion contest, featuring some of California’s leading bagpipe soloists. Guest will be able to enjoy champagne, cider, haggis and other refreshments will be provided. Tickets are pre-sale only and $20 each. For more information or purchase tickets call 209-380-8683 or visit www.standrewsmodesto.org
What: Stanislaus County Supervisors Special Board Meeting
When: Monday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m.
Where: City/County Chambers, 1010 10th Street
Info: Swearing-in ceremony for elected county officials. Judge Dawna Reeves will administer the oath for Supervisors Terry Withrow and Tom Berryhill, Assessor Don H. Gaekle, Auditor-Controller Kashmir Gill, Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder, District Attorney Birgit Fladager, Sheriff-Coroner Jeff Dirkse, Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall and Treasurer-Tax Collector Donna Riley. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony in the basement lobby.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: January 14-25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office January 14-25, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be celebrating its 20th year at the club’s next monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. This month’s guest players are Steve and Michael Trucco. Steve and Michael play mostly Italian waltzes and polkas but also play 40s and 50s as well. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
MERCED
What: Merced College Customer Service Academy
When: Fridays, Jan. 18 and 25
Where: Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 West 19th St.
Info: The Merced College Customer Service Academy and The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce will offer professional development training. Workshops will be offered the last two Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon, and again from 1-5 p.m. Topics include customer service, communication, attitude, team building and more. The first workshop will be “Communication in the Workplace.” Cost is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. For more information or to sign up, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733 or visit http://www.mercedworkplacecenter.org/.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Foundation General Meeting
When: Tuesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmens Club, 840 N. Sterns Road
Info: General meeting to inform members and the public what the foundation is doing to support their 2nd Amendment rights. A guest speaker from the Modesto chapter of the Well Armed Woman will discuss the organization’s upcoming events. A speaker from the United States Concealed Carry Association will discuss the protections USCCA can provide to CCW carriers. For more information email madisonsociety1@gmail.com.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimist's All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist presents its annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. The dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 per person. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
25 YEARS AGO: In the new year, new public schools would open in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. All total: two new high schools, a junior high, a middle school and five elementary schools costing more than $100 million. In the fall, Manteca’s Sierra High and Cowell Elementary, and Merced’s Golden Valley High and Cruickshank Middle. In Modesto; Orchard, Stroud and Sisk elementaries. In Ceres: Blaker-Kinser Junior High and Vaughn Elementary.
