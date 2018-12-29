News

Modesto man killed when he drives around crossing arms, into path of train, CHP reports

By Deke Farrow

December 29, 2018 09:38 AM

A 41-year-old Modesto man was killed Friday night when his vehicle was struck by a train in Empire, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision occurred about 10:45 p.m. on Yosemite Boulevard (State Route 132) at the railroad tracks just west of Santa Fe Avenue. The driver was eastbound on Yosemite, approaching the tracks. Engineer Kenneth Marty, 45, of Virginia City, Nev., was operating the southbound Amtrak train.

The driver went around the lowered railroad crossing arms, the CHP said, and directly into the path of the locomotive. He died at the scene.

No one on the train was injured. The crash remains under investigation.

The driver’s name was withheld, pending notification of family.

