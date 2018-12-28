Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/29/18)

MODESTO
What: New Years at Monsoon Indian Restaurant
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
Where: Monsoon Restaurant, 950 10th St.
Info: Monsoon Indian Restaurant, fine Indian cuisine, will host a New Years Eve event in cooperation with The Shire, an organization that supports, fosters and enables multi-disciplinary learning by combining an art gallery, classrooms/work areas, cafe and venue for live performances. Drinks will be served, including alcohol for those over 21. Tickets are $8 in advance, $12 at the door and attire is "Be Your Best." There will be live music with local bands including The Flowers, Killah Wail, Safari Party and others. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-809-4412 or email janna@theshire.space or visit theshire.space.
What: Winter Break Math Camp
When: Jan. 7-10, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Hobby Lobby, 2801 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sundar Academy, a math tutoring center, offers a math camp for children in grades 2-4. The camp will offer interactive, hands-on learning experience with board games, math experiments and puzzles. Children will develop a positive view of math as they play and discuss winning strategies. Cost is $80 per child, and seats are limited to the first 20 children. For more information or to sign up contact the academy at 209-918-2469 or email Dr.SundarMathCenter@gmail.com or visit http://sundaracademy.com/.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Orientation
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will hold a new docent orientation and training. After, there will be new docent classes every Wednesday for eight weeks, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carletta Steele 209-968-1274, the McHenry Mansion Gift Shop at 209-549-0426, visit mchenrymansion.org or mail interest to Gift Shop, attn: Carletta, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group first meeting of the new year features guest speaker Brian Clark, editor of The Modesto Bee. The club will provide soft drink refreshments, dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Park Volunteer Program
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is looking for individuals with a passion for gold rush history, costuming, living history re-enactments and more. Meet and greet will offer an overview of the program. Refreshments will be served. Training starts Saturday, Jan. 19 and every Saturday through Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information and an application, call 209-532-2023 or Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. Call for entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that after a month of no school, Modesto public schools would reopen the first Monday of the New Year. The monthlong hiatus was due to the influenza epidemic that gripped the county and the country. The school board made the decision after talking with city and health officials. Superintendent Faucht said students would not have to wear face masks.
