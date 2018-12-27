Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/28/18)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Supervisors Special Board Meeting
When: Monday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m.
Where: City/County Chambers, 1010 10th St.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Info: Swearing-in ceremony for elected county officials. Judge Dawna Reeves will administer the oath for Supervisors Terry Withrow and Tom Berryhill, Assessor Don H. Gaekle, Auditor-Controller Kashmir Gill, Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder, District Attorney Birgit Fladager, Sheriff-Coroner Jeff Dirkse, Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall and Treasurer-Tax Collector Donna Riley. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony in the Basement Lobby.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its speed networking event. Join fellow fundraisers from Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties for a fast-paced, interactive networking session. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: Forum on student conduct and school climate
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Sponsored by Modesto City Schools and open to all community members. The featured speaker is Dr. Jason Okonofua, an expert in social psychology. MCS retained Dr. Okonofua, to study its discipline policies and recommend training. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information contact PIO Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The club will celebrate its 20th year at the event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. This months guest players are Steve and Michael Trucco. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
LIVINGSTONG
What: Mochi Tsuki (rice pounding)
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, event 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., order pick up 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Livingston United Methodist Church, 11695 Olive Ave.
Info: Mochi Tsuki is a traditional fundraiser; anyone who would like to help or observe is welcome. Plain mochi is $5 a pound; ahn mochi is $2 each. Place your order by calling the church office at 209-394-2264.
MERCED
What: Merced College Customer Service Academy
When: Fridays, Jan. 18 and 25
Where: Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 West 19th St.
Info: The Merced College Customer Service Academy and The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce will offer professional development training. Workshops will be offered the last two Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1-5 p.m. Topics include customer service, communication, attitude, team building and more. The first workshop will be “Communication in the Workplace.” Cost is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. For more information or to sign up, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733 or visit http://www.mercedworkplacecenter.org/.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimist annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 and include a no-host wine and beer booth, that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the estimated overall population of Stanislaus County would be 85,000 at the start of 1944. The information was provided by the California Taxpayers Association. This was an increase of about 10,000 over the 1940 census of 74,866.
Comments