Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/27/18)

MODESTO
What: Annual Give. Share. Care! Drive
When: Through Friday
Where: All Save Mart and FoodMaxx locations
Info: To help boost donations to local food banks during the holiday season, all Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores will hold the annual Holiday Give. Share. CARE! Drive, making it easier for shoppers to donate. At checkout, customers can tear off a coupon and hand it to the cashier — $2 feeds one person breakfast, $3 feeds one person lunch and $5 feeds one person dinner. The coupon shoppers choose will be added to their grocery bill, and the tax deductible contribution will be noted on their receipt. All donations go to the local food bank assigned to each store. For more information call 925-833-6136 or visit www.thesavemartcompanies.com.
What: New Years at Monsoon Indian Restaurant
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
Where: Monsoon Restaurant, 950 10th St.
Info: Monsoon Indian Restaurant, fine Indian cuisine, will host a New Years Eve event in cooperation with The Shire, an organization that supports, fosters and enables multi-disciplinary learning by combining an art gallery, classrooms/work areas, cafe and venue for live performances. Drinks will be served, including alcohol for those over 21. Tickets are $8 in advance, $12 at the door and attire is "Be Your Best." There will be live music with local bands including The Flowers, Killah Wail, Safari Party and others. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-809-4412 or email janna@theshire.space or visit theshire.space.
What: SCCW Outstanding Women Nominations
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission for Women will present its 40th annual Outstanding Women Nominations and Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted for categories including Women of History, Living Pioneers and Young Women (high school seniors to age 24, which includes a cash scholarship). Nomination forms are available via email at SCCforWomen@gmail.com or can be downloaded from www.StanislausWomen.net or may be obtained at all Stanislaus County Libraries. Nominations must be postmarked or arrive by email no later than Friday, Jan. 11. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 9.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: January 14-25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office Jan. 14-25, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Park Volunteer Program
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson Street
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is looking for individuals with a passion for gold rush history, costuming, living history re-enactments and more. Meet and greet will offer an overview of the program. Refreshments will be served. Training starts Saturday, Jan. 19 and every Saturday through Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information and an application, call 209-532-2023 or Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. Call for entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
