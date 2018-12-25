Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/26/18)

MODESTO
What: Swearing in of county officials
When: Monday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m.
Where: City/County Chambers, 1010 10th St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors will hold a swearing-in ceremony for the elected county officials. The Judge Dawna Reeves will administer the oath of office in the chambers located in the basement of the City-County Administration Building. Those being sworn in include: Supervisors Terry Withrow and Tom Berryhill, Assessor Don H. Gaekle, Auditor-Controller Kashmir Gill, Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder, District Attorney Birgit Fladager, Sheriff-Coroner Jeff Dirkse, Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall and Treasurer-Tax Collector Donna Riley. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony in the Basement Lobby.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The first meeting of the year will be a speed networking event. Join fellow fundraisers from Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties for a fast-paced, interactive networking session. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group technology workshop
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., Suite 145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group will hold its first meeting of the new year. Guest speaker will be Modesto Bee Editor Brian Clark. The club will provide soft drinks; dinner is no-host. The public is invited, admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Forum on student conduct and school climate
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: A community engagement forum on student conduct and school climate is sponsored by Modesto City Schools and open to all community members. The featured speaker is Jason Okonofua, an expert in social psychology. MCS retained Okonofua to study its discipline policies and recommend training. The study, which is in its initial stages, includes surveys and meetings with administration, teachers and students. MCS has dedicated $300,000 over a period of three years for the study, recommendations and training. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information, contact MCS spokeswoman Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com.
MERCED
What: Merced College Customer Service Academy
When: Fridays, Jan. 18 and 25
Where: Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 West 19th St.
Info: The Merced College Customer Service Academy and the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce will offer professional development training. Workshops will be offered the last two Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon, and again from 1 to 5 p.m. Topics include customer service, communication, attitude, team building and more. The first workshop will be “Communication in the Workplace.” Cost is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. For more information or to sign up, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733 or visit http://www.mercedworkplacecenter.org/.
TRACY
What: Grand Foundation Student Film Festival
When: Deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019
Where: Online: filmfreeway.com/GrandFoundationStudentFilmFestival
Info: The Grand Foundation is accepting short film submissions for its third annual Student Film Festival to be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy. The final deadline for film submissions is Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Submission forms, deadline information, submission rules and guidelines and legal releases are available on the Grand Foundation website at grandfoundation.org/events/film. The festival is designed to inspire young filmmakers and give them an attainable venue in which to have their short film live-screened, juried and awarded. For more information, contact Cynthia Souza, 209-835-3900 or visit www.facebook.com/grandfoundation.
40 YEARS AGO: It was advertised by Asbill's, a furniture and electronics stores, its end-of-the-year clearance sale. Furniture: 7 piece dinette set with 6 Hi Back chairs for $129.95 and a Colonial Sofa and Love Seat for $379.95. While in electronics, the store had on sale: a 25-inch RCA XL-100 FOR $598 and a 19-inch RCA XL-100 for $368. The sale was good for 10 days. Asbill's had been in business since 1939 and was located at 14th and D Streets.
