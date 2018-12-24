Calaveras crash kills woman, leads to arrest of two other drivers on DUI charges

A Sunday night crash in Calaveras County killed a woman and led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of drunk driving, the California Highway Patrol said.
It was reported at 8:23 p.m. on Pettinger Road north of Messing Road in the Burson area. The CHP said Chelsea Lund, 27, of Valley Springs was driving south when her 2015 Chevrolet Cruze collided head-on with a northbound 1996 Chevrolet Silverado that was passing a 2002 Silverado illegally. The second pickup truck also was struck, the report said.
Lund was taken to Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas, where she was pronounced dead. Two of her passengers were injured. Kaiden Lund, 8, of Valley Springs was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with major injuries. Dylan Burch, 27, of Lockeford went to UC Davis with moderate injuries.
The CHP arrested the drivers of both pickup trucks. The driver of the 1996 model, Donald Jackson, 26, of Wallace, faces charges of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael with major injuries.
Dusty Jackson, 22, of Valley Springs was arrested on a drunk driving charge. The CHP has not determined whether he is related to Donald Jackson, Officer Eric Parsons said by phone Monday afternoon.
