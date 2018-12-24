CHP: Single-vehicle accident takes life of 24-year-old man southeast of Modesto

A 24-year-old man was killed early Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving went off the road in an unincorporated area southeast of Modesto.
Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash, which was reported at 3:02 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the man was driving east on Finch Road at an “unknown high rate of speed” when he got to Codoni Avenue, where Finch dead-ends, forcing a traveler to turn right or left.
Instead, the man, driving a 2005 Scion, collided with a fence and concrete barrier, and continued east as his vehicle began rolling, coming to a stop on its roof.
The driver, who was not wearing his lap or shoulder harness, was discovered inside the vehicle. He suffered major head injuries and was declared dead at the scene.
The name of the victim was not released pending notification of family.
