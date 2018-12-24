News

CHP: Single-vehicle accident takes life of 24-year-old man southeast of Modesto

By Brian Clark

December 24, 2018 07:33 AM

How many beers does it take before you reach the legal driving limit?

The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit.
By
Up Next
The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit.
By

A 24-year-old man was killed early Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving went off the road in an unincorporated area southeast of Modesto.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash, which was reported at 3:02 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the man was driving east on Finch Road at an “unknown high rate of speed” when he got to Codoni Avenue, where Finch dead-ends, forcing a traveler to turn right or left.

Instead, the man, driving a 2005 Scion, collided with a fence and concrete barrier, and continued east as his vehicle began rolling, coming to a stop on its roof.

The driver, who was not wearing his lap or shoulder harness, was discovered inside the vehicle. He suffered major head injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the victim was not released pending notification of family.

  Comments  