Sign dedicated to slain Stanislaus County deputy goes up on Highway 88 in Waterloo

Family, friends and former co-workers of Bob Paris Jr. gathered on Highway 88 in San Joaquin County on Sunday afternoon for a dedication of a stretch of highway for the fallen Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Paris Jr., 53, and locksmith Glendon Engert, 35, were killed by a gunman who later killed himself at his Chrysler Drive home in Modesto in April 2013. About 60 people attended the dedication of the sign, which is on the highway just south of Comstock Drive in the town of Waterloo, about 35 miles north of Modesto. Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, was among the speakers, and is seen pictured hugging Paris’ daughter, Jamison. The sign can be seen by travelers traveling on the northbound portion of the highway that’s in San Joaquin County, where Paris’ family lives.
