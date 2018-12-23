Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/24/18)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Supervisors Special Board Meeting
When: Monday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m.
Where: City/County Chambers, 1010 10th Street
Info: The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors will host a swearing-in ceremony for elected. Judge Dawna Reeves will administer the Oath of Office in the chambers located in the basement of the City-County Administration Building. Those being sworn in include: Terry Withrow; Tom Berryhill; Don H. Gaekle; Kashmir Gill; Donna Linder; Birgit Fladager; Jeff Dirkse; Scott Kuykendall; and Donna Riley. A reception will immediately follow.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, noon-1:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. It will be a speed networking event. Join fellow fundraisers from Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties for a fast-paced, interactive networking session. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave # 145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group Meeting will be holding its first meeting of the new year. The first guest speaker will be The Modesto Bee Editor, Brian Clark. The club will provide soft drink refreshments, dinner is no-host. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Forum on student conduct and school climate
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Community Engagement Forum on student conduct and school climate is sponsored by Modesto City Schools (MCS) and open to all community members. The featured speaker is Jason Okonofua, an expert in social psychology. MCS retained Okonofua to study its discipline policies and recommend training. The study, which is in its initial stages, includes surveys and meetings with administration, teachers, and students. MCS has dedicated $300,000 over a period of three years for the study, recommendations and training. Spanish translation will be provided. For more information, contact public information officer Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com.
MERCED
What: Merced College Customer Service Academy
When: Fridays, Jan. 18 and 25
Where: Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 West 19th St.
Info: The Merced College Customer Service Academy and The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce will offer professional development training. Workshops will be offered the last two Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon, and again from 1-5 p.m. Topics include: customer service, communication, attitude, team building and more. The first workshop will be “Communication in the Workplace.” Cost is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. For more information or to sign up, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733 or visit http://www.mercedworkplacecenter.org/.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 32nd annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system www.smarterentry.com/CallsForEntry/TCAA. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 28 by 6 p.m. The call for entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimist's Annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: The Twain Harte group’s dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 per person and includes a no-host wine and beer booth, that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
