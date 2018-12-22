Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/23/18)

MODESTO
What: Annual Give. Share. Care! Drive
When: Through Friday, Dec. 28
Where: All Save Mart and FoodMaxx locations
Info: To help boost donations to local food banks during the holiday season, all Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores will once again hold the annual Holiday Give. Share. CARE! Drive, making it easier for shoppers to donate. At checkout, customers can tear off a coupon and hand it to the cashier — $2 feeds one person breakfast, $3 feeds one person lunch and $5 feeds one person dinner. The coupon shoppers choose will be added to their grocery bill, and the tax deductible contribution will be noted on their receipt. All donations go to the local food bank assigned to each store. For more information call 925-833-6136 or visit www.thesavemartcompanies.com.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: January 14-25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office January 14-25, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
What: Modesto Sister Cities Student Exchange
When: Deadline: Wednesday, May 1
Where: By mail or email
Info: Modesto Sister Cities International student exchange for summer 2019 in Kurume, Japan, will be July 18-30. Students are chaperoned, but will be hosted in family homes. Itineraries include cultural, group experiences and more. Applications are being accepted and may be downloaded at www.modestosistercities.com/youth-exchange. Application must be mailed to Modesto Sister Cities International, P.O. Box 580253 Modesto, CA 95358 or emailed at Modesto.msci@gmail.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Park Volunteer Program
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson Street
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is looking for individuals with a passion for gold rush history, costuming, living history re-enactments and more. Meet and greet will offer an overview of the program. Refreshments will be served. Training starts Saturday, Jan. 19 and every Saturday through Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information and an application, call 209-532-2023 or Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.
GREATER VALLEY
What: Rotary International District Scholar Program
When: Deadline: Friday, Feb. 15
Where: Online
Info: District 5220 of Rotary International is seeking candidates for its District Scholar program for students planning to do graduate work during the 2019-20 school year. District 5220 covers the area from Madera to Galt and from Tracy to Yosemite. It’s open to college seniors and graduate students who meet criteria. One successful candidate will receive a $15,000 scholarship, which is eligible for matching funds through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation. For more information visit https://www.rotary.org/myrotary/en/document/global-grant-scholarship-supplement. For more information, contact Jim Dugoni at 209-607-9661 or email jimdugoni@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series will present its “Best of Jazz Series Alumni” the Day After Christmas” concert in the college Dogwood Theater. The concert will feature a rhythm section of music professionals who all got their start with the college jazz program. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop until Monday, Dec. 24 at noon, with remaining open seats sold at the door. For more information call 209-588-5126.
TRACY
What: Grand Foundation Student Film Festival
When: Deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 1
Where: Online: filmfreeway.com/GrandFoundationStudentFilmFestival
Info: The Grand Foundation is now accepting short film submissions for its third annual Student Film Festival to be held Saturday, March 16, at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy. Submission forms, deadline information, submission rules and guidelines, and legal releases are available on the Grand Foundation website, grandfoundation.org/events/film. The festival is designed to inspire young filmmakers and give them an attainable venue in which to have their short film live-screened, juried and awarded. For more information contact Cynthia Souza, 209-835-3900 or visit www.facebook.com/grandfoundation.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's, 22501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
