Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/22/18)

MODESTO
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Jan. 10, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The first meeting of the year will be a speed networking event. Join fellow fundraisers from Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties for a fast-paced, interactive networking session. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.
What: SCCW Outstanding Women Nominations
When: Through, Friday, Jan. 11
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission for Women will present its 40th annual Outstanding Women Nominations and Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted for categories including Women of History, Living Pioneers and Young Women (high school seniors to age 24, which includes a cash scholarship). Nomination forms are available via email at SCCforWomen@gmail.com or can be downloaded from www.StanislausWomen.net or may be obtained at all Stanislaus County Libraries. Nominations must be postmarked or arrive by email no later than Friday, Jan. 11. Awards will be presented on Saturday, March 9.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Orientation
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion will hold new docent orientation and training. After, there will be new docent classes every Wednesday for eight weeks, beginning Jan. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carletta Steele 209-968-1274, the McHenry Mansion Gift Shop at 209-549-0426, visit mchenrymansion.org or mail interest to Gift Shop, attn: Carletta, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
MERCED
What: Merced College Customer Service Academy
When: Fridays, Jan. 18 and 25
Where: Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 West 19th St.
Info: The Merced College Customer Service Academy and The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce will offer professional development training. Workshops will be offered the last two Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon, and again from 1-5 p.m. Topics include: Customer Service, Communication, Attitude, Team Building and more. The first workshop will be “Communication in the Workplace.” Cost is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. For more information or to sign up, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733 or visit http://www.mercedworkplacecenter.org/.
TUOLUMNE
What: Soroptimist annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 19375 Fir Ave.
Info: Twain Harte Soroptimist dinner features homemade clam chowder, Caesar salad, all-you-can eat fresh Dungeness crab and more. Tickets are $50 and include a no-host wine and beer booth that will also provide sodas and water. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. There will be a box raffle and more. To purchase tickets call 209-928-1616 or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Rev. M. C. Martin, then acting secretary of the Northern California district personnel committee of the Y.M.C.A, was taking over as the full-time reverend of the First Presbyterian Church of Modesto. Rev. Martin had been in charge of recruiting young men for foreign war service and was replacing Rev. H. K. Pitman, who was to work overseas for the Y.M.C.A. The congregation had to formally accept Rev. Martin before he could assume the pulpit on Dec. 28, 1918.
