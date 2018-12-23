Population grows slowly in Stanislaus and statewide. Check out where we stand

The number of Stanislaus County residents reached 554,703 as of July 1, up 0.8 percent from a year earlier, the state estimated Friday.
The continued slow growth mirrored the state as a whole, which rose 0.5 percent to 39,825,181 people, the California Department of Finance said.
Merced and San Joaquin counties grew at roughly twice the rate of Stanislaus, while Tuolumne County lost 72 residents.
The Golden State had rapid population growth for decades, but it has slowed as the the 40 million milestone approaches. The Northern San Joaquin Valley grew fast in the housing boom around 2000-05 but has lagged since.
The state makes the estimates for planning purposes. The 2020 U.S. Census will be a bigger deal, as it affects the makeup of Congress and how federal money is spent.
Highlights from the report:
- Stanislaus County’s growth in the year preceding July 1 included 7,347 births and 4,461 deaths. There also was a loss of 742 people to “net migration.” More moved out than moved in from other counties, states and nations.
- Merced County grew 1.5 percent to 280,772 people. It had 4,417 births, 1,790 deaths and 872 new people via net migration.
- San Joaquin County rose 1.3 percent to 759,186. It had 9,789 births, 5,665 deaths and 2,170 newcomers via net migration.
- Tuolumne County slipped 0.1 percent to 52,790. It had 488 births, 739 deaths and 160 new people from net migration.
Los Angeles County remains the state’s most populous county at nearly 10.3 million people, triple that of the next closest California county, San Diego, and larger than most states. Riverside County grew by 27,000 people, the largest numeric change.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
