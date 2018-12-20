Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/21/18)

MODESTO
What: Downtown Rockin’ Holiday Music Series
When: Through Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza, Downtown Modesto
Info: Downtown Rockin’ Holiday Music Series is presented by Modesto View and community partners. The series features live music and family activities with Santa, a Digital Rockin’ Tree Light show, snow and live bands. For more information and entertainment schedule visit www.modestoview.com.
What: Annual Give. Share. Care! Drive
When: Through Friday, Dec. 28
Where: All Save Mart and FoodMaxx locations
Info: To help boost donations to local food banks during the holiday season, all Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores will once again hold the annual Holiday Give. Share. CARE! Drive, making it easier for shoppers to donate. At checkout, customers can tear off a coupon and hand it to the cashier — $2 feeds one person breakfast, $3 feeds one person lunch and $5 feeds one person dinner. The coupon shoppers choice will be added to their grocery bill, and the tax deductible contribution will be noted on their receipt. All donations go to the local food bank assigned to each store. For more information call 925-833-6136 or visit www.thesavemartcompanies.com.
What: Modesto Sister Cities Student Exchange
When: Deadline: Wednesday, May 1
Where: By mail or email
Info: Modesto Sister Cities International student exchange for summer 2019 in Kurume, Japan, will be July 18-30. Students are chaperoned, but will be hosted in family homes. Itineraries include cultural, group experiences and more. Applications are being accepted and may be downloaded at www.modestosistercities.com/youth-exchange. Application must be mailed to Modesto Sister Cities International, P.O. Box 580253 Modesto, CA 95358 or emailed at Modesto.msci@gmail.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community every fourth Saturday, to tour its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542, local pilot Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Park Volunteer Program
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is looking for individuals with a passion for gold rush history, costuming, living history re-enactments and more. Meet and greet will offer an overview of the program. Refreshments will be served. Training starts Saturday, Jan. 19 and every Saturday through Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information and an application, call 209-532-2023 or Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Wednesday, Dec. 26, 5 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series will present its “Best of Jazz Series Alumni” the Day After Christmas” concert in the college Dogwood Theater. The concert will feature a rhythm section of music professionals who all got their start with the college jazz program. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop until Monday, Dec. 24 at noon, with remaining open seats sold at the door. For more information call 209-588-5126.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's, 22501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Stanislaus County Fats Salvage Committee collected $73.05 for the month of November. The committee then turned over the money to the wounded soldier fund at Hammond General Hospital. The total collected at that point was $1,190.30. The community donated waste fats from food to butchers, which was collected by a tallow company that sent a check to the committee.
