‘This plan is illegal.’ Merced Irrigation District challenging state’s water decision

The Merced Irrigation District board gave direction Wednesday to take legal action challenging the state’s Bay-Delta water quality control plan, which is strongly opposed by communities in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
A series of lawsuits against the state’s “water grab” are expected from affected irrigation districts, following last week’s decision by the State Water Resources Control board approving the regulatory plan and a supplemental environmental study.
The Merced district vowed to aggressively fight the plan calling for increased river flows in the lower San Joaquin River tributaries, including the Merced, Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers.
The state board, overseeing water rights and water quality in California, wants irrigation districts to reduce diversions and leave 40 percent of watershed runoff in the rivers, February through June, with an aim to boost depleted salmon numbers.
Officials in Stanislaus and Merced counties predict the resulting cuts to agriculture and city customers will damage the economy and lead to groundwater overdrafting.
“This plan is illegal and it is not scientifically sound,” said John Sweigard, Merced Irrigation District general manager, in a news release. Sweigard’s statement said the state water board requirements will create unnecessary harm to domestic and agricultural water supplies and the local economy, while providing “almost nothing to improve conditions or habitat for fish.”
According to the Merced district, the state plan could possibly divert half the runoff flowing into Lake McClure reservoir and send it to the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta.
A state water board spokesman said Wednesday afternoon the agency does not typically comment on pending or potential litigation.
The affected water districts, including Modesto, Turlock and Merced irrigation districts, along with Oakdale and South San Joaquin, have 30 days from Dec. 12 to file lawsuits to block implementation of the flow requirements. Modesto and other districts did not respond immediately with information on the timing of their threatened lawsuits.
