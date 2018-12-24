Modesto Gospel Mission aids those in need once again at Happy Birthday, Jesus, party

A little more than 2,000 people got a pre-Christmas meal and a gift at the annual Happy Birthday, Jesus, gathering at the Modesto Gospel Mission.
The nonprofit on Yosemite Boulevard staged Saturday’s event with the help of donors and volunteers. Guests of all ages got to share in the generosity.
The mission, founded in 1948 as a Christian ministry, provides shelter, food, education, medical care and other services to low-income people.
It is one of several nonprofits profiled for the annual Book of Dreams fund-raiser by the Modesto Bee. To donate online, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments