Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (12/19/18)

MODESTO
What: Sons In Retirement Ladies Day
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Ladies Day Luncheon will feature guest speaker Judy Kindle, CEO of Sierra Vista Family and Child Services. Kindle will discuss the services provided by SVCFS and the need for them. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham 209-552-0960.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave # 145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group Meeting will celebrate the holidays with “Jeopardy”- and “Wheel of Fortune”-style computer games on technology, prior technology presentations and holiday season songs, lyrics and traditions. The club will provide soft drink refreshments. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Downtown Rockin’ Holiday Music Series
When: Through Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza, Downtown Modesto
Info: Downtown Rockin’ Holiday Music Series is presented by Modesto View and community partners. The series features live music and family friend activities. The series features Santa, Digital Rockin’ Tree Light show and snow. Live Bands include Radio Friendly, Dirty Pillow, Tiffany Rose & the Outlaw Hearts, Sticks and Stones, the Beyer High School Band and BluesBox Bayou Band. For more information and entertainment schedule visit www.modestoview.com.
What: Fremont Open Plan program tours
When: Jan. 14-25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Fremont Open Plan, Modesto City Schools’ public alternative program for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2019-20 school year lottery must visit the school office Jan. 14-25, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Park Volunteer Program
When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is looking for individuals with a passion for gold rush history, costuming, living history re-enactments and more. Meet and greet for an overview of our program. Refreshments will be served. Training starts Saturday, Jan. 19, and every Saturday through Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information and an application, call 209-532-2023 or call Columbia State Historic Park at 209-588-9128.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Wednesday, Dec. 26, 5 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: Concert “Best of Jazz Series Alumni: The Day After Christmas” will be in the college Dogwood Theater. The concert will feature an all-star rhythm section of music professionals that all got their start with the college jazz program. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop until Monday, Dec. 24, at noon with remaining open seats sold at the door. For more information call 209-588-5126.
TRACY
What: Grand Foundation Student Film Festival
When: Deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 1
Where: Online: filmfreeway.com/GrandFoundationStudentFilmFestival
Info: The Grand Foundation is now accepting short film submissions for its third annual Student Film Festival to be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy. Submission forms, submission rules and guidelines and legal releases are available at grandfoundation.org/events/film. The festival is designed to inspire young filmmakers and give them an attainable venue in which to have their short film live-screened, juried and awarded. For more information contact Cynthia Souza, 209-835-3900 or visit www.facebook.com/grandfoundation.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a winter storm system produced light showers in Stanislaus County and surrounding areas. However, the Sierra had steady snow fall in areas like Pincrest, home to Dodge Ridge, that saw 3 to 4 feet of new snow. Frank Helm Jr., manager of Dodge Ridge, said the new snow was important to resorts like his, as it made skiing conditions safer as obstacles like rocks, trees and shrubs would be covered under feet of snow.
